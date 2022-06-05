BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (BLE) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2022

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLEGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BLE opened at $11.73 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $16.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 1st quarter worth $725,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 1st quarter worth $4,295,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 1st quarter worth $1,037,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.