BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (BLE) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BLE opened at $11.73 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $16.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 1st quarter worth $725,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 1st quarter worth $4,295,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 1st quarter worth $1,037,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

