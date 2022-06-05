BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (MUJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on July 1st

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
Shares of MUJ stock opened at $13.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.13. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $16.28.
In other BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund news, Portfolio Manager Theodore R. Jaeckel, Jr. bought 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $50,336.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund (MUJ)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.