BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (MUJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on July 1st

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of MUJ stock opened at $13.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.13. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $16.28.

In other BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund news, Portfolio Manager Theodore R. Jaeckel, Jr. bought 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $50,336.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUJ. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 9,399 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,756 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 133,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

