BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (MVT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

MVT opened at $12.72 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $17.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

