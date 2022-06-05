BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (MQT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II stock opened at $11.64 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $15.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MQT. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 301,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 98,849 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $843,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $899,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 369,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 43,509 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 213,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 31,235 shares during the period. 21.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

