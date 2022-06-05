BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (BSTZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19 on June 30th

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.192 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II stock opened at $23.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.03. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a twelve month low of $19.93 and a twelve month high of $43.76.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSTZ. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 160,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 21,287 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 567,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,108,000 after purchasing an additional 12,972 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 61.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the first quarter worth about $576,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

