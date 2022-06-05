Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small businesses and tax professionals. The company’s products and services consist of tax preparation and wealth management, through TaxAct and HD Vest. TaxAct provides digital tax preparation solution for individuals, business owners and tax professionals. HD Vest Financial Services (R) supports an independent network of tax professionals who provide comprehensive financial planning solutions. Blucora, Inc. is based in IRVING, Texas. “

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blucora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blucora presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

BCOR stock opened at $17.49 on Thursday. Blucora has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.40 million, a PE ratio of 62.47, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.44.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $307.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.56 million. Blucora had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blucora will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Blucora in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Blucora by 104.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Blucora during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Blucora during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Blucora by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,052 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

