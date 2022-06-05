BMO Capital Markets Boosts WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target to C$180.00

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WSPOF. Desjardins reduced their price target on WSP Global from C$192.00 to C$177.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on WSP Global from C$152.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$182.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on WSP Global from C$201.00 to C$197.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WSP Global currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $187.58.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WSPOF opened at $116.35 on Thursday. WSP Global has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $149.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.87.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

