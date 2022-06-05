BMO Capital Markets Increases WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target to C$180.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

WSP has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of WSP Global in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$197.00 to C$199.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, WSP Global has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$183.85.

TSE WSP opened at C$146.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.18. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of C$130.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$187.94. The stock has a market cap of C$17.32 billion and a PE ratio of 36.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$149.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$163.53.

WSP Global ( TSE:WSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.33 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WSP Global will post 6.4400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

