Boson Protocol (BOSON) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.34 Million

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 5th. During the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001255 BTC on popular exchanges. Boson Protocol has a market capitalization of $31.19 million and $1.34 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Boson Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.69 or 0.00196801 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004752 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000453 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00009667 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.88 or 0.00324875 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Boson Protocol Profile

Boson Protocol is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,351,340 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boson Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boson Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Boson Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boson Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.