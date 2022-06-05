Brokerages Anticipate Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) to Announce $0.60 EPS

Equities analysts expect Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) to report $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ero Copper’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.44. Ero Copper reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ero Copper will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ero Copper.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). Ero Copper had a net margin of 46.48% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The firm had revenue of $108.91 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ERO opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.50. Ero Copper has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $23.54. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

