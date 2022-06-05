Brokerages Anticipate JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $65.58 Million

Analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) will post sales of $65.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for JFrog’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $65.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $66.00 million. JFrog posted sales of $48.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that JFrog will report full year sales of $277.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $274.69 million to $278.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $353.49 million, with estimates ranging from $340.33 million to $362.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow JFrog.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.32 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FROG. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on JFrog from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on JFrog from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JFrog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on JFrog from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

FROG traded down $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $19.46. The stock had a trading volume of 640,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,288. JFrog has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $50.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.87 and a 200-day moving average of $25.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 0.89.

In other news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $137,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $373,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,949 shares of company stock worth $1,470,074. Corporate insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FROG. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in JFrog by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,686,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,077,000 after buying an additional 393,545 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in JFrog during the third quarter valued at $2,864,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in JFrog by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 40,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in JFrog by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 863,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,646,000 after buying an additional 111,298 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC bought a new stake in JFrog during the fourth quarter worth about $62,826,000. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

