Brokerages Anticipate Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) to Post $1.02 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Magna International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $1.14. Magna International posted earnings of $1.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magna International will report full-year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.86 to $8.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Magna International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 49.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 121.2% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Magna International by 1,609.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. 62.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Magna International stock traded down $2.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.95. 871,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,865. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.94 and its 200 day moving average is $71.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.30. Magna International has a 12 month low of $54.60 and a 12 month high of $104.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

