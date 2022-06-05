Brokerages Anticipate The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $540.29 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) will announce $540.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Wendy’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $526.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $553.61 million. Wendy’s posted sales of $493.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wendy’s will report full-year sales of $2.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wendy’s.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

WEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered Wendy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.08.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

WEN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,027,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,289,625. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.41. Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $29.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.82%.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

