Brokerages Anticipate Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) to Announce $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY – Get Rating) will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Valley National Bancorp reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Valley National Bancorp.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $356.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.95 million.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE VLY traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.50. 2,540,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,515,939. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $15.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.29.

About Valley National Bancorp (Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.