Brokerages Expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) to Post $0.37 EPS

Equities analysts expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 17.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMPH shares. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $337,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 67,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $2,288,950.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,156,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,623,695.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,456 shares of company stock valued at $4,009,106. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 314.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. 59.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMPH traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.77. 600,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,798. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.50. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $44.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.65.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

