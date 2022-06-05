Brokerages Expect BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for BioVie’s earnings. BioVie reported earnings per share of ($10.18) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 95.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BioVie will report full-year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.66) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BioVie.

Get BioVie alerts:

BIVI has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BioVie in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ BIVI opened at $1.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.02. BioVie has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BioVie by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in BioVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in BioVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioVie by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 9,415 shares in the last quarter. 6.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioVie (Get Rating)

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs therapies in the United States. Its products in pipeline include BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease and Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioVie (BIVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.