Brokerages Expect First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. First Guaranty Bancshares reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 15.99%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares to $30.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

In related news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $32,132.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,816.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $30,802.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. 7.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FGBI stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,535. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.75 and a 200-day moving average of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $314.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.36. First Guaranty Bancshares has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $29.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

