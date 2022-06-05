Brokerages Expect GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for GitLab’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GitLab will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.97). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.69). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GitLab.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.18 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on GitLab to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on GitLab from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on GitLab from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on GitLab from $86.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on GitLab from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GitLab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

GTLB stock traded down $3.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.93. 1,650,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,042. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.48 and its 200 day moving average is $62.62. GitLab has a twelve month low of $30.74 and a twelve month high of $137.00.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,395,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $900,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $722,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,027,000. Institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

