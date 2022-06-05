Brokerages Expect JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) to Announce $0.34 EPS

Analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) will announce $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for JBG SMITH Properties’ earnings. JBG SMITH Properties also posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.43 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover JBG SMITH Properties.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

In related news, Director Alan S. Forman acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.32 per share, with a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 6.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBGS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,316,000. Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 582.5% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,266,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,980 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,898,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,278 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 12.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,438,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,125,000 after purchasing an additional 692,889 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,038,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,046,000 after purchasing an additional 644,238 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JBGS opened at $25.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.75. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is currently -187.50%.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

