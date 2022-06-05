Brokerages Expect Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) to Announce -$0.76 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.94) to ($2.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($2.14). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Jumia Technologies.

JMIA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of JMIA traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,771,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,522,404. Jumia Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $33.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,989,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,699,000 after acquiring an additional 66,952 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 21.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,926,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,819,000 after acquiring an additional 340,410 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,331,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,755,000 after acquiring an additional 121,126 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 857,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,939,000 after acquiring an additional 32,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 455.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 614,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 504,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.98% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

