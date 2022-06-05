Brokerages Expect Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.52 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) will announce $26.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Olink Holding AB (publ)’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.65 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) posted sales of $17.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olink Holding AB (publ) will report full-year sales of $142.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $141.60 million to $142.52 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $204.61 million, with estimates ranging from $202.76 million to $206.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Olink Holding AB (publ).

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $22.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on OLK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 468,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 174.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 8,387 shares during the period. 28.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OLK traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,936. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.40. Olink Holding AB has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $38.78.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

