Brokerages Expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to Announce $3.75 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) to post $3.75 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.56 to $4.07. WESCO International posted earnings per share of $2.64 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full year earnings of $14.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $15.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $15.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.58 to $16.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WESCO International.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.43. WESCO International had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WESCO International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WCC. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,388,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 5.0% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,074,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,029,000 after purchasing an additional 99,517 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the first quarter worth approximately $10,308,000. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 201.8% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 80,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,532,000 after purchasing an additional 54,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 3,788.9% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WESCO International stock traded up $2.16 on Friday, reaching $138.62. 492,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,590. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $93.80 and a twelve month high of $144.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

WESCO International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 14.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

WESCO International Company Profile (Get Rating)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WESCO International (WCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.