Brokerages Expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $320.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) will announce $320.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $283.62 million and the highest estimate coming in at $369.40 million. Wheaton Precious Metals posted sales of $330.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.33% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $307.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WPM. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James set a $61.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.14.

WPM stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,527,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,514. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $36.39 and a 52 week high of $51.90. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.36 and a 200 day moving average of $43.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 133.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

