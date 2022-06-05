Brokerages Set Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Target Price at $94.41

Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.41.

ALV has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Autoliv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Autoliv from $123.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group upgraded Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Autoliv in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Autoliv from $87.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th.

In other news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $79,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,062,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $157,754,000 after acquiring an additional 206,952 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,994,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $152,425,000 after purchasing an additional 113,949 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,693,000 after purchasing an additional 315,473 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,587,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $136,051,000 after purchasing an additional 656,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,529,141 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $116,893,000 after purchasing an additional 56,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autoliv stock traded down $3.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.00. The stock had a trading volume of 872,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,436. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $110.59.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.14%.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

