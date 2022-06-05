Brokerages Set Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) PT at $98.93

Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.93.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BLL shares. TheStreet downgraded Ball from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial raised Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ball from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Ball from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

In related news, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.86 per share, with a total value of $601,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betty J. Sapp bought 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.55 per share, with a total value of $116,519.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Ball by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 590,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,299,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Ball by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 58,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Ball by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 122,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after acquiring an additional 9,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Ball has a 52-week low of $69.10 and a 52-week high of $98.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.73 and a 200 day moving average of $89.84. The stock has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.55.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.06). Ball had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ball will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.39%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

