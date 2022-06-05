Brokerages Set Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) PT at $98.93

Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.93.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BLL shares. TheStreet downgraded Ball from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial raised Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ball from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Ball from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.
In related news, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.86 per share, with a total value of $601,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betty J. Sapp bought 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.55 per share, with a total value of $116,519.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Ball has a 52-week low of $69.10 and a 52-week high of $98.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.73 and a 200 day moving average of $89.84. The stock has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.55.
Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.06). Ball had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ball will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.39%.
Ball Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.
