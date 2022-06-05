Brokerages Set Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Price Target at $21.23

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.46.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HST shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

NASDAQ HST traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,783,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,497,936. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.73 and a 200 day moving average of $18.30. Host Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 169.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $64,516.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,957.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 440.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 118.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

