Brokerages Set Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Target Price at $51.40

Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.40.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Insmed from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Insmed from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $2,237,580.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Melvin Md Sharoky purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.20 per share, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 262,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,081.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSM. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insmed by 62.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Insmed by 367.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insmed by 5.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,314,000 after purchasing an additional 109,767 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Insmed by 1.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Insmed by 10.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $19.53 on Thursday. Insmed has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 6.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.81.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $53.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.36 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 217.35% and a negative return on equity of 108.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.89) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insmed will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

