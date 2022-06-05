Brokerages Set MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Target Price at $10.92

Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.92.

A number of research firms have commented on MRC. StockNews.com cut shares of MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get MRC Global alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of MRC Global by 318.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,685,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,233,000 after buying an additional 3,564,379 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MRC Global by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,518,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,089,000 after buying an additional 1,663,744 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of MRC Global by 12,904.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,377,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,400,000 after buying an additional 1,366,427 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,871,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRC traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,580. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average of $9.56. MRC Global has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MRC Global will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

About MRC Global (Get Rating)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.