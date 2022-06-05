Brokerages Set Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Target Price at $234.75

Shares of Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $234.75.

RNMBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Rheinmetall from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Rheinmetall from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €235.00 ($252.69) price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rheinmetall from €211.00 ($226.88) to €213.00 ($229.03) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. AlphaValue raised shares of Rheinmetall from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Rheinmetall from €215.00 ($231.18) to €240.00 ($258.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

OTCMKTS RNMBY traded up $1.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.47. 3,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,258. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.31. Rheinmetall has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $47.74.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.4849 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th.

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

