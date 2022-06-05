Brokerages Set Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) PT at $120.00

Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SONY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Shares of Sony Group stock opened at $92.64 on Thursday. Sony Group has a 52-week low of $79.94 and a 52-week high of $133.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.97 and a 200 day moving average of $105.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Sony Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sony Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sony Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 36,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in Sony Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in Sony Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period.

About Sony Group (Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.