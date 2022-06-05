Brokerages Set TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) PT at $12.73

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.73.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on TerrAscend in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on TerrAscend from $7.65 to $7.90 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Clarus Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.
Shares of TerrAscend stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.76. 89,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.43. TerrAscend has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.34.
About TerrAscend (Get Rating)
TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.
