Brokerages Set The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Target Price at $3,287.33

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3,287.33.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKGFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,540 ($70.09) to GBX 5,300 ($67.05) in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

Shares of BKGFY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.74. 4,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The Berkeley Group has a twelve month low of $9.48 and a twelve month high of $16.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.20.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.