Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.82 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Brunswick’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.78 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.85 billion. Brunswick reported sales of $1.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full year sales of $6.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.93 billion to $7.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.36 billion to $8.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 35.51%. Brunswick’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Brunswick from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Brunswick from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Brunswick from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brunswick has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.86.

In other news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $175,154.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brunswick stock traded down $2.52 on Tuesday, hitting $71.94. The stock had a trading volume of 754,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,243. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.67 and a 200 day moving average of $88.34. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $66.40 and a twelve month high of $108.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.04%.

Brunswick Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

