Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Build-A-Bear Workshop is the leading and only national company providing a make your own stuffed animal interactive retail-entertainment experience. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BBW. StockNews.com began coverage on Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

NYSE BBW opened at $19.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average of $18.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.80. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 52 week low of $13.81 and a 52 week high of $23.50.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 47.49% and a net margin of 11.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, Director Maxine Clark sold 3,600 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $66,456.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at $277,139.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc bought 30,150 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $481,495.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 31,464 shares of company stock worth $503,252 and sold 23,048 shares worth $426,504. 14.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 4.5% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 29,891 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

