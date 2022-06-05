Byotrol (LON:BYOT) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.54

Byotrol plc (LON:BYOT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.54 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.60 ($0.03). Byotrol shares last traded at GBX 2.90 ($0.04), with a volume of 604,800 shares changing hands.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.00.
Byotrol Company Profile (LON:BYOT)
Read More
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
Receive News & Ratings for Byotrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byotrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.