Byotrol (LON:BYOT) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.54

Byotrol plc (LON:BYOT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.54 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.60 ($0.03). Byotrol shares last traded at GBX 2.90 ($0.04), with a volume of 604,800 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.00.

Byotrol Company Profile (LON:BYOT)

Byotrol plc develops and commercializes infection control and prevention products in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Professional and Consumer. The company offers products against coronavirus; medical device cleaning and disinfection products; disinfectant for animal welfare and chlorine tablets; surface disinfection, skin disinfection, instrument and equipment cleaner, odor control, body spill, and chemical mixing station products.

