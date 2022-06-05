C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Purchased by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 1,426.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,240 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $5,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.91.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.02. The company had a trading volume of 782,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,584. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.73. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.67 and a 52-week high of $112.15.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 4,286 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $467,174.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,795,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,054 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $3,086,781.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,835.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,087 shares of company stock worth $3,966,688 over the last three months. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

