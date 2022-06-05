C3.ai (NYSE:AI) PT Lowered to $20.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AI. Wedbush downgraded shares of C3.ai from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C3.ai from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $103.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $34.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.15.

Shares of NYSE AI opened at $19.84 on Thursday. C3.ai has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $67.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.53.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 75.99% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $72.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. C3.ai’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that C3.ai will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $91,779.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 10,816 shares of company stock worth $218,278 in the last 90 days. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in C3.ai by 4.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in C3.ai by 181.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in C3.ai by 253.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,040,000 after purchasing an additional 496,030 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in C3.ai by 19.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in C3.ai during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

