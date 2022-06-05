C4X Discovery (LON:C4XD) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $29.34

C4X Discovery Holdings plc (LON:C4XD – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 29.34 ($0.37) and traded as low as GBX 25.02 ($0.32). C4X Discovery shares last traded at GBX 25.60 ($0.32), with a volume of 70,833 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of £58.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 29.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 34.77. The company has a quick ratio of 9.82, a current ratio of 9.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.
About C4X Discovery (LON:C4XD)
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
Receive News & Ratings for C4X Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4X Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.