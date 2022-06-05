Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $14,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after acquiring an additional 33,825 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 86.9% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 668.0% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,779,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $688,189.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $81,813.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AMETEK from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.30.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $122.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.37 and a 1 year high of $148.07. The firm has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.09.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

