Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys New Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 60,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,947,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 24.3% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 343.9% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 395.1% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 151,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,464,000 after buying an additional 121,050 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 7.9% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.30.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $174.65 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $127.23 and a one year high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.81 and a 200-day moving average of $165.83. The company has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

In other Marriott International news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at $209,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $99,548.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,682 over the last ninety days. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

