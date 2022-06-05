Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Cuts Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 929,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 49,600 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in PG&E were worth $11,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PG&E by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 54,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in PG&E by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in PG&E by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its stake in PG&E by 4.4% during the third quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 25,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in PG&E by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 234,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

PCG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PG&E from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PG&E in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on PG&E to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on PG&E in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PG&E currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $722,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 377,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,032,823.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PCG stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.05.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. PG&E’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

