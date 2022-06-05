Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Decreases Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $10,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TYL has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $408.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $512.69.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total value of $279,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total value of $897,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,264,388.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $356.85 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $327.97 and a fifty-two week high of $557.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $385.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $443.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 91.97 and a beta of 0.83.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $456.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

