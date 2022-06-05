Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Grows Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,247 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.05% of NetApp worth $10,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of NetApp by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 133,457 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $12,276,000 after purchasing an additional 23,337 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 87,667 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 5.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,037,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $182,881,000 after purchasing an additional 100,945 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NTAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on NetApp from $104.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NetApp from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.42.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $320,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,576 shares in the company, valued at $9,858,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,859 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $71.11 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.58 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.57.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. NetApp had a return on equity of 127.40% and a net margin of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

