Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $12.29 Million Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $12,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies to $540.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $334.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $309.00 and a twelve month high of $615.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $370.39 and its 200-day moving average is $460.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.61.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.47 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

