Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Lowers Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 366,700 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in American International Group were worth $14,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,341,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,557,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $657,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,195 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,194,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in American International Group by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,741,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,872,000 after acquiring an additional 630,592 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 3,190.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 601,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,199,000 after acquiring an additional 583,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on AIG. StockNews.com upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research lowered American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $57.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.54 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.10.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.07%.

American International Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Profile (Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.