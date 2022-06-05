Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Lowers Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 748,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $13,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HST. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 896.3% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 5,566 shares during the period.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Host Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.46.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $64,516.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,957.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HST opened at $20.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.74 and a beta of 1.15. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.39 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

