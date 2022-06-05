Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Makes New $10.08 Million Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 240,400 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,080,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 12.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,447,044 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $198,847,000 after purchasing an additional 503,371 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.2% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,431,428 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $108,928,000 after acquiring an additional 225,570 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 178.4% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 71,893 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 46,067 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, WT Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 34,980 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER opened at $24.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.78 and its 200 day moving average is $34.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.27 and a 12 month high of $52.36. The stock has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.77). Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at $37,982,474.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.90.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

