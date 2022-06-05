Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.08% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $12,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ELS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 109,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,577,000 after purchasing an additional 36,282 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 98,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,612,000 after purchasing an additional 27,726 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth $494,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 99,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $74.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.15 and a 200 day moving average of $78.51. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.57 and a 12 month high of $88.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.25). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $360.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.89%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ELS. Truist Financial began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile (Get Rating)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.