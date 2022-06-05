Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 16,900 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,900 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $15,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $14,966,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,752,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total value of $16,064,538.72. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at $29,884,181.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys stock opened at $327.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.76 and a 12 month high of $377.60. The company has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.20.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNPS. UBS Group reduced their target price on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.45.

Synopsys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.