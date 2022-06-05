Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 353,153 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 61.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 225,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 353,153 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Twitter were worth $9,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in Twitter by 29.8% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,815 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the third quarter worth about $393,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the third quarter worth about $9,668,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Twitter by 5.7% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,857 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Twitter in the third quarter worth about $15,145,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on TWTR shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Twitter from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Argus cut Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Twitter from $64.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer cut Twitter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Twitter from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.37.

In related news, insider Bruce Falck sold 20,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $981,173.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,926,206.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 17,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $893,597.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 173,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,772,910.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 542,764 shares of company stock valued at $20,773,371 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $40.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.62 and a beta of 0.58. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $73.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.58.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.87. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the social networking company to purchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

